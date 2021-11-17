Andy Cohen blasts Dancing with the Stars for Kenya Moore’s low scores

Kenya Moore and Brandon on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Kenya Moore represented The Real Housewives franchise on Dancing with the Stars this season.

The 50-year-old reality TV celebrity came to the show with a true love for dance, saying her grandmother who raised her put her into dance classes as a young child.

Kenya was dancing in memory of her grandmother.

However, Kenya went home on Oct. 25 as the sixth eliminated celebrity when she ended up in the final two with Suni Lee.

Now, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen is speaking out about the “unfair” scoring from the judges toward Kenya Moore.

Andy Cohen blasts Dancing with the Stars judges

Kenya Moore finished the season with an average judge’s score of 29.3.

That ranked 11th of all celebrities, but it was also a nice distance from 12th place Matt James from The Bachelor.

Andy Cohen felt that Kenya deserved higher numbers.

Andy spoke to Kenya Moore on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday and they spoke about Dancing with the Stars.

Andy mentioned that he felt she was scored too low all season.

“Kenya, you killed it on Dancing With the Stars. I gotta tell you something, I feel like the judges were very unfair to you because I thought every dance you did, in my mind, was top-notch,” Andy said. “Were you surprised?”

Kenya didn’t seem to want to say too much negative about the experience, saying she thought she could have made it farther, even maybe making it to the finals.

Of course, outside of the judge’s scores, it seemed Kenya’s fans weren’t voting because she was in the bottom two more than once.

“Honestly, if I’m being totally honest, it kind of felt like a gut punch to be in the bottom two … because I did work really hard and I feel like I deserved higher scores, but I do respect the process,” Kenya said.

“[Dancing’s] like my happy place. It just feels so good to be out there with everyone and to be in front of judges that I really respect and admire,” she added.

Kenya Moore on her Dancing with the Stars experience

Kenya Moore also admitted that she wasn’t sure she could keep going and she kept doubting herself because of the low judge’s scores.

“I just appreciated so many of the fans and you, Andy, and everyone else just being so supportive, so encouraging, even when I thought, ‘Oh, I can’t do this anymore. I don’t know why I’m being scored so low,’” Kenya said.

She finally said that her fans were supportive of her and that kept her moving on.

Kenya Moore did finish with the highest score for the rumba at 36, but she also had the lowest score for the Argentine tango at 32 and the contemporary at 29.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c. The Season 30 finale takes place on Monday night, November 22.