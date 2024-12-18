Andy Cohen claims RHONJ’s future won’t be decided for a long time: ‘Stop asking’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been in limbo for four months, and there’s a good chance it will remain that way until this time next year if Andy Cohen is to be believed.

The long-running reality series hit a significant snag in the ratings and storyline department with Season 14, which focused on two different friend groups because everyone was at odds.

The Real Housewives franchise has featured one group of women throughout the various iterations, so certain cast members refusing to film with one another during RHONJ Season 14 compelled producers to take a different approach following the season finale.

Instead of the traditional reunion, Bravo aired a special that kept the two bickering sides apart and left viewers with no resolution.

Resolution is only really necessary if most of the cast is returning, but we’ve been hearing for months now that producers and Bravo are interested in rebuilding RHONJ from the ground up.

That decision didn’t work well for The Real Housewives of New York City.

Despite a relatively decent Season 14 with a brand-new cast, Season 15 has been plagued with minimal storylines.

There’s a genuine possibility that the Big Apple-set entry will cease to exist in a few weeks.

RHONJ has one thing going for it: It does pull in decent numbers compared to the other cities, which have cratered in the traditional ratings this season.

Andy Cohen vents his frustration about continued questions about RHONJ

However, Andy Cohen seems to be growing tired of reporters’ and fans’ continued questions about the show’s future.

Initially, he indicated that decisions about the show would come in early 2025, but he’s now gone on record, stating that an update isn’t coming for a long time.

“You’re not gonna get it for, like, a year, so everyone stop asking,” he told Us Weekly in response to a question about when we might expect fresh intel.

“And I keep saying you are going to get nothing, so stop asking,” he added.

If an update isn’t made until late 2025, RHONJ will not be able to return to the air until sometime in 2026.

If that is the case, we could expect many of Season 14’s cast back.

Producers could hold out for a while in hopes that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will be open to mending fences because, let’s face it, their livelihoods depend on the show sticking around at this point.

RHONJ Season 15 may not even happen

As the longest-serving cast members, they must be paid a lot of money to bicker on-screen all season long, so it’s hard to imagine them walking away.

While a whole-show reboot could move the show in the right direction, viewers may give up and move on to other shows.

It will be an interesting year ahead because we can’t wait to hear what producers and the network have planned for RHONJ Season 15.

What do you think should become of RHONJ at this point?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.