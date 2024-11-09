Dolores Catania slams RHONJ cast for ‘filming’ demands

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has taken aim at her cast members while the show is on pause.

Season 14 of RHONJ was so toxic that certain cast members couldn’t be in the same room together.

It was one reason the reunion was canceled following the epic blow-up in the Season 14 finale.

However, before the season began filming, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga refused to film together.

That extended to their husbands after Melissa and Joe Gorga skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Last weekend, Dolores was a guest at TwoTsCon: Two Ts in a Pod Live With Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, where she addressed a serious problem with the Jersey cast.

Dolores Catania slams RHONJ cast members for ‘filming’ demands

According to PEOPLE magazine, Dolores hopes the entire cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns but has no hope it will happen.

Dolo has long been Switzerland, but others have drawn battle lines regarding filming, and she’s calling them BS.

“You don’t tell your boss who you’re gonna work with…listen, you know, what you signed up for,” Dolores expressed.

While she didn’t mention any names, aside from Melissa and Teresa, Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin had a physical altercation more than once in Season 14, with both hinting they would not film together anymore.

“Here’s the thing, if you don’t want to work with someone that’s there, then don’t go. You have the choice not to be there. You don’t tell NBC, Bravo who you want on the show and who you don’t — you don’t do that,” she spilled.

Despite the shade thrown at her co-stars, Dolores loves them all and continues to be Switzerland, maintaining friendships with all the women in the group.

Dolores Catania on The Traitors Season 3

Instead of sitting back on the sidelines waiting for news on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores decided to take on a different reality TV gig. Dolores headed to Scottland with other Bravo stars and Real Housewives to film The Traitors Season 3 this past summer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dolores has gushed over her experience on The Traitors after such dark times on RHONJ. We can’t wait to see Dolo in a new light.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait much longer to see her in the iconic Scottland Castle because Season 3 of The Traitors hits Peacock airwaves in January 2025.

It’s not RHONJ, but at least fans will get a Dolores Catania fix in 2025. After all signs are not good the Jersey women will be back on screens next year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.