Melissa Gorga says ‘nothing has changed’ with Teresa Giudice relationship amid RHONJ shake-up

Melissa Gorga isn’t here for making amends with Teresa Giudice, even though their future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains up in the air.

The feud between Teresa and Melissa has been a staple on RHONJ ever since the latter joined the show in Season 3.

However, things reached a breaking point when Melissa and Joe Gorga skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022.

Teresa and Melissa refused to film together for Season 14 unless it was in a group setting.

Their demands, which Dolores Catania shaded them for, played a pivotal role in Andy Cohen confirming a revamp for Jersey is coming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite all signs pointing to either Teresa or Melissa staying on the show, the latter has no interest in a cease-fire with her sister-in-law.

Melissa Gorga gives update on relationship with Teresa Giudice relationship amid RHONJ shake-up

Honestly, no one should be surprised that Melissa is fine with not interacting with Teresa or her family. Melissa and Joe Gorga admitted on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that it was best for everyone.

Speaking with People magazine at the premiere of Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s horror film, Devon, Melissa reiterated that sentiment.

“There’s just no relationship, nothing has changed. It’s pretty much right where it was and I just think that’s how it’s got to be for a while,” she told the outlet.

After the RHONJ reboot was confirmed, the rumor mill was buzzing that Melissa and Tre would squash their beef, but that’s not happening, not even for a spot on the Bravo show.

Melissa Gorga and costars ‘speculate’ about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Envy by Melissa Gorga founder also revealed that she and some of her co-stars spend time wondering what the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey holds.

“Sometimes when we’re at dinner, we’ll speculate and say, what do you think? What do you think they’re going to do?” she expressed. “I mean, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t, but at the end of the day we know all of us have zero control over it.”

Melissa has not heard a word about Season 15, so she’s just taking a breath and enjoying focusing on her business as well as her family. Joe and Melissa are also testing other reality TV waters and they were spotted filming another series over the weekend.

Be sure to keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for updates on RHONJ Season 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.