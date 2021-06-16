Andrew Kenton leads followers to believe that he may not be done with the 90 Day Fiance franchise

During a Q & A with fans on social media Andrew hinted that he may not be done with the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Pic credit: TLC

Andrew Kenton does many Q & A’s with his fans, and his most recent one touched on the possibility of his return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Andrew responded with cryptic answers that could lead fans to believe he could get involved again.

For as many haters as Andrew has, he also has a lot of supporters. On Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, he was made out to be a villain because he and Amira’s relationship deteriorated and critics thought he was a gaslighter.

Andrew maintains that he got a bad edit and that he is actually a really nice guy who runs a daycare.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He fielded two questions from followers regarding the potential for him to appear within the 90 Day Fiance franchise again, or get into TV in general.

Will Andrew Kenton be returning to 90 Day Fiance?

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers and Andrew Kenton fans are eager to know if he will return to the franchise despite the bad rap he got on the show.

One person paid him a compliment with a question, “Just saying your awesome, wish you would be on the single life.”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Andrew’s response was, “I doubt you’ll see me on any other 90 Day franchise but who knows what the future holds.”

Andrew answered whether he might appear on The Single Life. Pic credit: @kinddragondrew/Instagram

It sounds like the possibility of a return is not out of the question for Andrew. He is single and has the potential to be on The Single Life.

Another fan asked, “Are you doing another TV show?”

Andrew answered, “Nothing is set in stone but who knows. Put me on any TV show and I can be your bad guy.”

Andrew responds to whether he has anything on TV in the works. Pic credit: @kinddragondrew/Instagram

Andrew did walk out of the Tell All set and leave completely after Amira refused to address him directly, an action which producers really don’t like. That aside, however, his presence on the show did account partially for the shows’ high ratings, so they may be able to overlook his dramatic exit.

Andrew has been busy post-90 Day Fiance fame

Andrew has launched his own YouTube channel where he breaks down every aspect of 90 Day Fiance, from editing tricks to narrative tools.

Andrew has also lost around 100 pounds since appearing on the Tell All and has shown off his success on Instagram.

Andrew is very active on Instagram and loves communicating with followers, so the social media platform is a good place to keep up with his activities.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.