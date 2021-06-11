90 Day Fiance: Andrew Kenton launched his own YouTube channel with some surprising content

Andrew Kenton has launched his own YouTube channel where he will be covering some unforeseen content. Pic credit: TLC

Andrew Kenton from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance announced on Instagram that he started a YouTube channel, and he urged his followers to check it out.

Andrew became one of the top villains in 90 Day Fiance history because of his gaslighting antics and lack of empathy for his ex-fiance Amira. At the same time, she struggled to make it to America while the coronavirus pandemic was going on.

Andrew does also have a lot of supporters, and Andrew himself maintains that he got a bad edit on the show and has been visibly frustrated by production at the Tell All.

With that in mind, the content of Andrew’s YouTube channel is rather surprising, he will be breaking down, “every aspect of 90 Day Fiance. From editing tricks to narrative tools KindDragonDrew will give you a behind-the-scenes look on how the 90 Day cultural phenomenon is made.”

Andrew has one video on his YouTube so far that discusses 90 Day Fiance

Andrew’s YouTube Channel will cover a behind-the-scenes look at how 90 Day Fiance is made and how they manipulate certain things to project different narratives.

His first video, “breaks down his introduction scenes and explains how they develop the formula for Cringe.”

It’s clear that Andrew intends on doing a whole series of videos in this vein and that he wants to educate his followers on why he came off so bad on the show.

It’s possible that Andrew wants to defend his character and teach people the way the show is made to isolate certain people and create a specific narrative that fits the 90 Day Fiance agenda.

Andrew promoted his new YouTube Channel on Instagram

Andrew used his platform on Instagram to promote his YouTube channel and help drive traffic to his new endeavor.

Andrew shared his latest foray into YouTube with his followers on Instagram. Pic credit: @kinddragondrew/Instagram

Andrew is very active on Instagram and often interacts with his fans through Q & A’s in stories or lets local people in Northern California know where he will be appearing.

Andrew sometimes takes digs at Amira during these Q & A’s and he has gotten into online spats with other 90 Day Fiance cast, like David Toborowsky.

It’s doubtful Andrew will appear further within the 90 Day Fiance franchise after getting such a bad wrap and amassing a lot of haters, but it does look like he is not done talking about the show, as evidenced by his YouTube channel.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.