Andi Dorfman denies dating Bennett from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette

The former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman appears to have a new man in her life.

She has previously kept her romantic ventures away from the spotlight, but she posted a photo recently, showing herself in Cabo with a new man.

She didn’t reveal who it was or if it was someone from Bachelor Nation.

But in a new photo, she did reveal that it wasn’t someone from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, which is currently airing on ABC.

Andi Dorfman denies dating Bennett from Harvard

Apparently, someone from The Bachelorette world thought that Andi was linked to Bennett, the Harvard graduate.

But if Andi is to be believed, she has no idea who Bennett is.

“Afternoon [tea] anyone?” Andi asked on her recent Instagram photo, showing herself sipping tea on a patio outside of her hotel room. “Or shall we stick to margaritas? Set by @fabletics #fableticsambassador #andorfins.”

Fans started asking her about the man, with one person asking, “Did Kaitlyn [Bristowe] call you about Bennett?!”

Andi replied,“@lisabuzze who?” essentially shutting down that rumor.

However, another person noticed that the bed behind her was “torn up,” sharing that the man she’s with is definitely one she has a strong connection with.

See the post below.

As for Bennett, he’s been posting photos from New York, so he isn’t with Andi in Cabo.

Andi Dorfman teased fans with a photo on Instagram and then deleted it

It was last week that Andi shared a photo of herself sitting with her back to the camera with a man taking the photo. His legs were in the photo when she posted it.

She quickly deleted the photo and posted it again, cropping out the man’s legs. She also cropped the photo, so she looked naked. She made reference to the other photo, saying that this new photo looked much better

She never said anything about dating someone or addressed the questions about who the man is.

Reality Steve says he knows who it is but he isn’t going to share it with Bachelorette fans. He shared that he got the information the day Andi posted the photo, revealing that it’s up to Andi to share who the man is if she wants it out there.

She has yet to do that.

The Bachelorette concludes this week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.