Former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman hints she’s dating a new man with cute new photo

Former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman has lived in private since she left the show.

She never filmed any follow-up shows, such as Bachelor In Paradise. Instead, she just faded into the background – at least as far as Bachelor Nation is concerned.

She has published two books since leaving the show, but she hasn’t opened up about her love life.

That is – until now.

This week, Andi shared a photo on Instagram, which shows her sitting with her back to the camera. The photo is taken by a man, as his legs are visible in the photo.

Andi Dorfman hints at a new relationship

This is an interesting way of announcing a new relationship. However, she didn’t say who it was or if they were dating.

Then, she suddenly deleted the photo. Monsters & Critics managed to grab a screenshot of the photo prior to it being deleted.

We don’t know why she deleted it, but several fan accounts also managed to grab a screenshot of the photo and shared it.

Perhaps Andi had regrets about sharing the photo, as one can imagine she was bombarded with questions about who the man was. Since The Bachelorette, she hasn’t said much about who she has been dating.

Andi Dorfman was rumored to be dating Nick Viall this year

However, earlier this year, she was linked to Nick Viall, the man she dumped during the finale of her season of the show.

It was in June that Nick and Andi were spotted running together in California. Fans immediately guessed that the two were back together, but they were quick to set the record straight. Nick revealed that they were just friends who had gone on a run together. They were not getting back together.

In August, Andi revealed that Nick had changed a lot since appearing on her season of the show. She shared that when he was on her season of the show, he didn’t realize how hot he was. He didn’t realize his sex appeal.

But after The Bachelorette, he realized how hot he was and ended up on Bachelor In Paradise and got his own season of The Bachelor.

During Andi’s season of The Bachelorette, she picked Josh Allen in the finale. The two got engaged, but she ended up calling it off because he was supposedly emotionally abusing her. He denied the allegations, but she ended up writing about it all in a bestselling book.

