Andi Dorfman says Nick Viall has changed since The Bachelorette, he didn’t know he was hot

Andi Dorfman is speaking out about her ex-boyfriend from The Bachelor season in a new interview that paints him in an interesting light.

Nick Viall may be known as the most sex-crazed Bachelor the franchise has ever seen.

It’s not that he talks about sex all the time, but it doesn’t help that he’s good looking either.

On Andi Dorfman’s season, he brought up the fact that they had sex during their overnight dates, and he wanted to know how she could have sex with him if she didn’t pick him.

Then, on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, the two had sex while the cameras were rolling.

This is the first time that has happened, giving him a reputation for being a bad boy.

Andi Dorfman says Nick Viall didn’t know he was hot

Now, Andi is coming to his defense, saying that Nick wasn’t like this when she met him. In fact, she calls him innocent.

Andi appeared on Ben Higgins and Ashley I’s podcast, Almost Famous, where she explains she liked him a lot in the beginning. She also points out that he’s not the same person now.

“I liked Nick a lot the very [first night] — like he was well-deserving of that first-impression rose. You have to understand; Nick was not the Nick [he is ] now,” Andi said. “Like, he was dorky, he was like, a salesforce guy, he did not know how hot he was.”

“He had no idea how hot he was, and there was something so innocent and pure about him,” she added. “Everyone thought Nick was hot, like the producers. Nick just didn’t know how hot he was.”

However, Andi explains that things changed when he realized how hot he was. His confidence started to grow, and he quickly became a newer version of the man who joined The Bachelorette.

“He went very quickly from that innocent guy who had no idea how hot he was to knowing he was hot,” Andi said.

However, there appears to be nothing bad about her perception of him now. They remain friends.

In fact, Andi and Nick were spotted together this summer, jogging in Los Angeles. The two were quickly linked with fans asking if they were dating or possibly back together.

It would take mere days before Nick settled the rumor — they were not back together.

Andi Dorfman didn’t talk about his sex image

During the interview, Andi made references to his confidence, but not the sex-image that he has managed to get.

Nick has previously revealed that he wasn’t happy about the way The Bachelor made him look sex crazy. He says that editing changed the way he is, as he’s not a sex-crazed person just looking for someone to hook up with.

While he hasn’t found love in the Bachelor franchise, he has hinted that he’s seeing someone.

He appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, his own season of The Bachelor, and has also made appearances on Bachelor In Paradise.

On all seasons, he has made out with someone.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.