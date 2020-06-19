Nick Viall denies dating Andi Dorfman after the two were spotted running together

The Bachelor star Nick Viall is breaking his silence about a picture that surfaced earlier this week.

Nick was spotted running with Andi Dorfman, a former Bachelorette and his former girlfriend.

Nick was on her season of the show, and he was one of the final two. However, Andi chose to get engaged to Josh Murray during the finale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the time of The Bachelorette: After The Final Rose, Nick was shamed for calling out Andi for leading him on. He brought up the fact that they had slept together, and he was convinced they were going to be together.

But it sounds like they have talked about things and have moved on as friends.

Nick Viall denies he’s dating Andi Dorfman

When Nick and Andi were spotted going for a run this week, fans immediately thought that perhaps the two were giving it a second shot. They almost got engaged, so it isn’t a far-fetched theory.

However, Nick quickly put those rumors to rest.

Read More Hannah Ann deletes all traces of Peter Weber after Bachelor star was spotted in Chicago with Kelley...

“Sorry for the buzz kill… not dating. Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day,” Nick replied on Instagram to a story that hinted the two could be dating again.

It was earlier this week that Nick and Andi were spotted running together in California, sparking all kinds of rumors. It was a fan who recognized them running and took the photo.

Their faces were not visible in the photo.

Nick Viall is back in the headlines thanks to The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever

Nick is currently back in the headlines because ABC is rerunning old seasons. He appeared on the show this week because he made it to the final two on Kaitlyn’s season.

Nick recently appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, where Chris Harrison asked him about his relationship with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Harrison also commented that they would see him later on, hinting that his season of The Bachelor would air as part of the eight-week run of old seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette.

As for Andi, she has yet to comment on them being spotted together in California. No word on whether they are dating other people, as they tend to live somewhat private lives.

But one thing is for sure — they are not rekindling their Bachelorette love story.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.