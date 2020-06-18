Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman spotted working out together years after she dumped him on The Bachelorette

The former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman were spotted together this week in California.

The two went for a run together as a fan recognized them and took a photo.

The photo quickly started circulating on social media, as the two of them appear to have reconciled.

Andi was The Bachelorette in the 2014 season, where Nick almost proposed to her. She ended up picking Josh Murray, but their relationship quickly fell apart due to accusations of emotional abuse and controlling behavior.

This was something she outlined in her book, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After.

Nick Viall was spotted with Andi Dorfman and it could mean nothing

Of course, fans were curious as to why they were hanging out. It’s possible that they have put the past behind them and are great friends now.

Even Reality Steve chimed in on them running together. He pointed out that it could mean something but that it probably means nothing.

He added that the two of them being together could result in Bachelor Nation losing their minds.

While their relationship ended back in 2014, Nick went on to become The Bachelor in 2017. He became engaged to Vanessa on the finale, but the two called it quits a few months later because of the distance between Chicago and Montreal.

Even though they have both gone through relationships since their Bachelorette finale breakup, they appear to be cordial these days. And they could possibly be considering getting back together.

Back in April of this year, Nick chimed in on one of Josh Murray’s Instagram posts, revealing that it still stung that he wasn’t picked as Andi’s fiance.

Nick Viall opened up about email love letters to Kaitlyn Bristowe this week

This week, Nick appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever and here, he revealed why he chose to pursue her on The Bachelorette. She had previously admitted that they had chatted via social media before she went on The Bachelorette.

Nick told Chris Harrison that he had been sending Kaitlyn love letters via email when she was on The Bachelorette.

She claims she never got them, but Nick reveals he went back into his email sent folder and there they were. He admits they were very sweet and captured what he was feeling at that point in time. There’s been no word on whether he has sent Andi love letters as well.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.