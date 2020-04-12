Nick Viall still salty that Andi Dorfman picked Josh Murray on The Bachelorette

Nick Viall still hasn’t forgot about that time that Andi Dorfman picked Josh Murray over him on The Bachelorette.

In fact, he keeps bringing it up and did so again over Easter weekend while commenting on a post made by Josh Murray.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Viall has mentioned Andi Dorfman or her season of The Bachelorette from 2014 where she broke his heart. As Nick continues to keep himself busy during the coronavirus pandemic, we can only hope that he keeps us all laughing too.

Nick Viall responds to Josh Murray on Instagram

It all went down on Josh Murray’s Instagram, where the Bachelor Nation star recently shared a video featuring himself wearing a backward baseball hat and sunglasses while singing a heavily autotuned song.

Nick saw the video and couldn’t help but take the opportunity to take a dig at Josh and he dragged Andi Dorfman in while doing it.

He wrote, “@andi_dorfman it still stings.”

Josh quickly responded, tagging Nick back and saying, “Awww hey Nick, good to hear from you buddy, thanks for tuning in.”

What stings, Nick?

While some newer Bachelorette viewers may be scratching their heads, those who have been watching for a while likely remember that Nick Viall came in second place to Josh Murray on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette.

That all happened after Nick and Andi slept together, something that really upset Nick, who seemed to really have feelings for her. At the time, he questioned how Andi could “make love” with him while not being in love with him.

Both men have gone on to find and lose more love in Bachelor Nation, with Nick returning to try and win over Kaitlyn Bristowe. After making it to the final rose ceremony again, only to lose out to Shawn Booth, Nick moved on to Bachelor in Paradise.

There, Nick hooked up with Jen Saviano but he just wasn’t in love and instead of proposing, he went on to become The Bachelor for Season 21. At the end of his stint on the ABC show, Nick proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi but even their love didn’t last and now, Nick has found himself single and in the middle of some Kelley Flanagan dating rumors.

Josh Murray didn’t do much better. Just months after proposing to Andi Dorfman, the pair split up and it wasn’t pretty.

He went on to Bachelor in Paradise where he met Amanda Stanton and proposed at the end of the season. They have since broken up too.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year.