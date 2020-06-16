Nick Viall admits he’s a troublemaker as he opens up about Kaitlyn Bristowe and his love letters to her

Nick Viall made a guest appearance during tonight’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Nick played a vital role in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season. He entered the process late, and he made it to the proposal.

He and Shawn Booth didn’t get along, and the two bickered a lot, making Nick seem like the troublemaker.

It didn’t help that Viall slept with Kaitlyn on a one-on-one date, angering Shawn, who had put everything into his relationship with Kaitlyn before this news.

And during his chat with Chris Harrison, Nick admitted he was indeed a troublemaker.

Nick Viall admits he and Kaitlyn exchanged love letters

The conversation begins by Nick, revealing he had never met Kaitlyn in person but they had chatted on social media. He admitted that they talked daily and even FaceTimed.

Chris also reveals Nick had been sending Kaitlyn love letters in the form of emails when she was about to go on The Bachelorette.

She didn’t have access to her email at the time of filming, so he told her they would be there when she returned home.

Kaitlyn claims she never received them. However, Nick told Chris during tonight’s episode that he went back to his sent box. Sure enough, they were there from 2015.

He reveals that they were sweet and captured what he thought at the time about Bristowe, but added that he wasn’t sure they would be together today.

Harrison questioned how Nick became the villain of her season, but he admits that he is a troublemaker. He did things because he wanted to, even if it meant pissing people off.

Nick Viall calls Kaitlyn a great friend now

Even though Kaitlyn dumped Nick on national television, he reveals they are now good friends.

“It was like waving at someone who’s waving at the person behind … but a million times worse. TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories. I just didn’t think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night…It really was a season for the ages. You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend,” Nick wrote on Instagram before the episode aired.

During quarantine, Nick has been active with his podcast. Not only did he use the chance to slam Hannah Brown over her use of the n-word during a drunken singing performance on her Instagram Stories, but he also flirted with Hannah Ann from Peter Weber’s season.

Hannah Ann appeared on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever and here, she revealed that her DMs were open and she was ready to date.

As she said herself, she wanted to hear from guys, as she was browsing the menu but hadn’t placed her order.

Hurry up Nick — here’s your chance.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.