Nick Viall slams Hannah Brown’s initial apology after using the n-word

Nick Viall has a large platform because of his television fame, and he’s often speaking out about Bachelor Nation contestants.

He has a podcast, where he’s known for being opinionated, and he’s known for saying things that not everyone agrees with.

After Hannah Brown muttered the n-word this weekend in an Instagram Story she shared, Nick was asked about his opinion.

He revealed that he wasn’t ready to speak out about it until he saw the video for himself. At the time, he said he wasn’t even sure he wanted to speak out.

But now, he’s ready to talk, and he dished it out on his podcast this week.

Nick Viall isn’t pleased with Hannah B’s comments

Not surprisingly, Nick isn’t happy with Hannah’s comments.

On his podcast, The Viall Files, he revealed that Hannah is always calling herself a role model, and here, she proved that she’s not a good one.

“Listen, Hannah Brown has a massive platform. She has been very outspoken about her desire to be a role model specifically to young women out there. She has talked about it a lot. ‘When I was a young girl, this. When I was a young girl, that.’

“And quite frankly, her going on Instagram Live – whether she was inebriated or not – and using that word in any context whatsoever is not being a role model,” Nick pointed out on his podcast.

Nick isn’t the only one who has expressed a dislike over the comments. Rachel Lindsay, Tyler Cameron, Bekah Martinez, and Mike Johnson are just some of the Bachelor stars who have offered their thoughts.

Nick Viall points to Hannah’s apology

Nick didn’t hold back when it came to Hannah’s apology. He didn’t think she made an effort to issue a proper apology.

“Certainly not a good one. And she has to be held to a high standard. We all do. And it is very disappointing to see. Honestly, her initial response was disappointing,” he explained.

And Viall isn’t the only one that feels this way.

Many fans thought that her apology wasn’t as strong as they would want, as she tried to tell fans that she didn’t say it because she wasn’t that kind of person.

And yet, it was live on Instagram for everyone to see and hear.

In addition, Hannah was invited to have a talk with Rachel Lindsay to learn more about why that word isn’t acceptable, but she reportedly turned it down.

