Hannah Brown mutters the N-word and apologizes but fans are split on whether she really meant it

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is staying with her parents at their Alabama home these days, as many continue to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

But all that time at home is causing some celebrities to head online in an effort to entertain themselves and others on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Hannah is one of those celebrities and she’s been sharing videos online with her fans.

For the most part, they are funny and she receives thousands of likes and comments.

But this weekend, Hannah shared a video where she’s singing a song. In fact, it appears she’s rapping a verse, where the N-word is used. Rather than skip the word, she appears to mutter it.

Hannah Brown appears to mutter the N-word

It didn’t take long for people to start sharing the video and discussing it. @bachelorteaspill shared a series of videos of Hannah, where she clearly says the word as she’s singing a song.

She doesn’t blurt it out but lowers her voice a bit as she says it. But one thing is for sure – she says it.

Her fans must have been offended and reached out to her because it didn’t take long for Hannah to issue an apology for her actions.

The apology isn’t really an apology as much as it is a discussion as to whether she said it. In one of the videos, she says, “I’ve never used that word. I’ve never called anyone that.”

Based on her videos, it sounds like fans may believe she’s racist.

“You can think I’m something that I’m not, but I’m not that,” she later explains after fans continued to write her.

Hannah Brown’s action results in a heavy discussion and backlash

Even the Instagram account @bachelorteaspill faced some backlash for sharing the story. The account holder explained that while some people thought it was offensive, others said it was no big deal.

The holder shared a screenshot from an article that explained that there is no justification for Caucasians to use the N-word, even when singing or rapping a song like Hannah was doing.

But the account holder was still receiving messages from followers that were very direct, rude, and explicit.

Other than this rap song, Hannah has used social media to reveal that she’s single and ready to mingle. She has also joked about her performance in the Fantasy Suite on The Bachelorette, where she infamously slept with Peter Weber four times in a windmill.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.