Hannah Brown just joked about her confidence and performances during the Fantasy Suite dates

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is currently in quarantine at her parents’ home in Alabama. She’s been there for a few weeks after she stayed with Tyler Cameron at his Jupiter, Florida home.

Like everyone else, she’s doing what she can to stay sane in quarantine, including baking with her brother and doing Tik Toks.

One of the Tik Tok videos she shared this week was a throwback to her time on The Bachelorette.

More specifically, she’s talking about her time and performance in the Fantasy Suites. As fans recall, she spent time with Tyler, Jed Wyatt, and Peter Weber in the Fantasy Suites.

In fact, it was later revealed that she slept with Peter four times in the infamous windmill.

Hannah Brown jokes about her confidence in the Fantasy Suites

Hannah never held back on details from their time together. And now, she’s sharing a Tik Tok where she jokes about her confidence at the time.

The Tik Tok has an underlying audio clip of Cardi B talking about her confidence from her performance.

Let’s just say – Hannah kills it!

Hannah first made headlines with Tik Tok when she was part of The Quarantine Crew with Tyler and his friends. After returning to Alabama, she has shared a few extra videos, including the one above.

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber appear to be on good terms

When the preview for the Fantasy Suites aired on ABC, people rushed to the internet to figure out who Hannah was having sex with. At the time, fans were convinced it was Jed because the two had been close.

There were also speculations that it was Tyler.

Luke had already revealed he was saving himself until marriage. He was sent home before the Fantasy Suite dates, but he kept returning to fight for Hannah.

When he learned she already had sex, he was angry and decided to leave.

No one expected it to be Peter Weber.

He was the sweet guy of the season, and the two didn’t appear to have amazing chemistry compared to Hannah and Tyler. And yet, that windmill scene ended up playing a role in Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

It would be in the background of the sex date that would end up canceled thanks to Hannah B’s return.

Back in early December, Hannah joked about a windmill souvenir that she had brought back from The Netherlands.

At the time, she thought the windmill souvenir would be a memory of her time in the country, but it quickly became a sign of her time in the Fantasy Suite with Peter.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.