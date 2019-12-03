Hannah B reflects on the windmill scene with Peter Weber ahead of his season premiere

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Hannah Brown is now done with Dancing With The Stars and she’s slowly returning to her social media accounts with a focus on her personal life. This week, Hannah decided to take a walk down memory lane, filming a few souvenirs from her time on The Bachelorette.

She shared an Instagram Live, filming all of the ornaments she collected while traveling around the world. One of those ornaments was a windmill from the Netherlands.

As she filmed it, she had a caption on the video, where she joked about how she thought the windmill would be reflective of her time in the Netherlands.

Hannah B admitted to having sex in a windmill with Peter Weber during their Fantasy Suite date. While she told Luke Parker that she had sex twice in the windmill, she would later clarify that it was indeed four times during that night. This was revealed during the After The Final Rose segment in front of Peter and his parents.

The windmill will also be present on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as one person shows up on the first night dressed as a windmill. In addition, producers added windmills on his first group date.

Peter himself hasn’t discussed the windmill scene publicly other than with Hannah B on the finale last year.

Hopefully, it won’t be overdone to the point where viewers just roll their eyes every time a windmill is mentioned or used as a prop on a date. Surely, Peter doesn’t want his sex life to be discussed on national television, especially when it’s regarding sex with an ex-girlfriend as he’s trying to find his future wife.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.