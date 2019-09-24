The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber has Top Gun style first date with the ladies

During Tuesday’s Bachelor In Paradise finale, Peter Weber was announced as the next Bachelor. And this past Friday, he started filming the new season of the show. He met the ladies that were fighting for his attention at the famous Bachelor mansion Friday night and it’s possible that the night of cocktails and drama lasted until the early morning hours.

Already on Saturday, Peter was ready for his first date with the ladies. He was spotted wearing a Top Gun-styled leather jacket, as he showed off his flying skills. It was clear that this date was in his element.

This date was a group date. Of course, the women know that Peter is a pilot, as he became known as both Peter the pilot and pilot Pete on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

But the ladies didn’t go flying with Peter as part of the group date. Instead, Daily Mail reports that the women were asked to spin around before having to run to airplane seats placed outside and put on life jackets. Then, they had to run to an inflatable slide and run across a slippery floor, while huge fans were blowing in their direction. Perhaps Peter wanted to see who would do best in a plane crash scenario.

Even though Peter was a favorite for many, there were people who were disappointed that ABC didn’t pick Mike Johnson as the first African American male for The Bachelor.

Peter was previously linked to Calee Lutes, a model who claimed she was dating Peter before he went on The Bachelorette. While fans were shocked that he wasn’t confronted by Chris Harrison during the reunion special, Harrison argued that Peter’s story made sense and it was something that could be ignored.

The Bachelor returns in January 2020.