Peter Weber wasn’t confronted with his Calee Lutes drama: Model stays out of Bachelorette finale

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette started tonight and it was quickly revealed that Peter Weber was eliminated right before the final proposal. Peter was clearly heartbroken over the fact that he didn’t get a chance to propose, as he was convinced that he was the one for her.

During his live interview with Chris Harrison, Peter explained that he was heartbroken over the elimination because he was indeed falling in love with Hannah. But in the media, a woman named Calee Lutes has been sharing her story about Peter.

As we’ve previously revealed, Calee decided to speak out about Peter, claiming that she had a relationship with Peter before he went on The Bachelorette. They had talked about moving in together and he appeared excited to date her.

She claims that she learned about their split when she saw that he was pursuing a spot on The Bachelorette.

Interestingly, Chris Harrison didn’t bring up the drama that has played out in the media. Instead, he chose to focus on the elimination and his heartbreak. In addition, Peter had a confrontation with Hannah that ended peacefully.

@AlabamaHannah Meh, based on what we know about Peter's dating history (see Reality Steve's interview with Calee Lutes), I imagine you guys would have lasted a hot minute. Just keeping it real. — Riley_English (@Riley_English) July 30, 2019

As for viewers, some pointed out that Calee Lutes’ story had been told in the media and since Peter wasn’t saying anything, it must be true. However, Chris still has a chance to confront Peter about the story.

He could still bring Peter back for an interview during the second part of The Bachelorette finale, even though that part may be focused on Jed and his supposed girlfriend drama.

If this is the case, it appears that Peter Weber may have dodged the bullet that Calee fired a few weeks ago. As for Hannah, she’s said nothing about the accusations.

The Bachelorette concludes tonight and tomorrow on ABC starting at 8/7c on ABC.