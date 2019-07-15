Bachelorette star Peter the pilot’s ex speaks out: Relationship ended as he went on the show

Peter Weber is currently one of the fan favorites on The Bachelorette as Hannah B continues to give him roses. He’s the sweetest guy, who is gentle, sensitive, and picks the oddest places to make out. And while people have been happy for Hannah because of Peter, his ex-girlfriend isn’t exactly beaming with joy.

On The Bachelorette, Peter opened up about a relationship, where he talked about how painful it was to move on from the split. And his ex-girlfriend, model Calee Lutes, is convinced he’s talking about her.

Despite only being together for a few months, she claims they were serious. She’s now dishing her thoughts about Peter to ET Online and her comments aren’t putting him in the best light.

“Yes, I’m sure he was talking about me. Things didn’t work out simply because he chose to go on The Bachelorette instead,” she reveals about their breakup, hinting that Peter was the one who ruined everything.

“He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me. Also, if all of this wasn’t bad enough, I’ve had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive.”

As it turns out, she learned that he was going on The Bachelorette when the contestants were released. It was her cousin who spotted Peter and sent Calee the list of contestants.

“I found out the day he began filming the show, when the list of contestants was released. My cousin saw it and sent it to me. I was shocked and I immediately knew that the show was the reason he broke up with me. Everything that made zero sense before, now made complete sense,” Lutes explains to the website, adding, “He definitely didn’t go on the show for the right reasons. I believe he went on it for the chance at fame, and he got what he wanted.”

Even though Peter appears to be head over heels in love with Hannah, Calee is questioning whether Peter is truly there for the right reasons or if he’s just looking for fame.

