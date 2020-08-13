Nick Viall says The Bachelor made him look sex-crazy, isn’t happy with editing

The Bachelor star Nick Viall has been on The Bachelorette, Bachelor In Paradise, and received his own season of The Bachelor.

In other words, he has a lot of experience in the franchise and viewers have had plenty of chances to get to know him.

It’s no secret that Nick goes after what he wants and after his time on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, where the two of them have sex during the season, he started getting a bad edit.

As it turns out, Nick owns his actions but he isn’t pleased with the way he has been edited to look sex crazy on the shows.

Nick Viall reveals he wasn’t happy with the sex edit

One of the stories he’s referring to is his storyline with Liz Sandoz. On The Bachelor, Liz decided to participate in the show to see if there was a connection with Nick after they had previously met.

They had met and hooked up at a wedding, making Nick look like he was a playboy. Nick opened up about his feelings on his podcast, The Viall Files. The episode is currently behind a paywall.

“I mentioned this with Corinne [Olympios], it was hard for me at first, [the] sex narrative with Nick and Liz [Sandoz], ‘Is Nick here just to f**k?, But, I was so sincere,” Viall told Raven Gates, who was his podcast guest this week.

It should be noted that the hookup between Nick and Liz happened nine months prior to filming The Bachelor. Plus, Nick called her out, saying that if she really thought there was a connection, she had plenty of time to call him and see how he was doing.

In another scene, Nick is seen going into a bouncy castle with Corinne, where they make out. The other ladies are watching them together. He admits that while he was a willing participant, he didn’t think that he was going to have sex with anyone on the show.

“I went in thinking I wasn’t going to have sex with anyone and with Corinne in the bouncy castle I was a willing participant with the producers,” Viall said. “I was fine with the edit, but it’s hard for me to watch back.”

Nick Viall does admit that he can be a troublemaker to get what he wants

Nick does admit that while he doesn’t like how Bachelor Nation views him now, his time on the show does make for great television. This could be why he keeps getting invited back.

When The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever aired Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, Nick admitted that he was the troublemaker on her season.

Before he crashed her season, he had been sending her love letters via email, something she claims she never got. He also said that while Shawn Booth ended up winning, there was clear competition between them on the show. This was something he kept pushing a bit.

While Nick has hinted that he’s seeing someone, he did confirm that it wasn’t Andi Dorfman. The two were spotted together in Los Angeles recently during quarantine going for a run. Nick’s season of The Bachelor will reair on Monday, where Chris Harrison may ask him about his love life.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.