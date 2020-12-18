Andi Dorfman’s new man is known to Reality Steve but he isn’t dishing the details

The Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman is good at keeping a low profile. She shares vague photos online, she keeps her career away from social media, and she hasn’t confirmed a relationship in years.

But then, this week, she shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit.

The photo was taken from behind her, showing off her curvy figure in the tiny bathing suit.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The photo was taken by a man whose legs were in the photo on both sides of her.

This seemed to be a way for Andi to reveal she was dating a new man, but she later deleted the photo and posted a cropped version.

Andi Dorfman’s new man is known by Reality Steve

Fans wanted to know who the man was, but she didn’t reveal who it was. Fans reached out to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve to hear what he knew about the photo.

As it turns out, he knows who the man is in the photo. He claims he was told after Andi showed off the photo.

But don’t expect him to share the news. In a tweet, he revealed that Andi was not the Bachelor couple he had teased earlier this week. He also shared that he knows who the man is, but he won’t reveal who it is. He believed it’s Andi’s own job to share his identity if she wants.

When a fan asked him what the point of his tweet was, he added that people had been asking him about Andi and he wanted to share what he knew, so people could back off. He also reiterated that it wasn’t his job to spoil her relationship status.

It was yesterday that we reported that Andi Dorfman had shared a photo online with a man’s legs. She later deleted it and posted a cropped photo, cutting him out.

Andi Dorfman was briefly linked to Nick Viall this summer

We know that Andi was engaged to Josh Allen after her Bachelorette journey. They tried to make it work, but she claimed he was emotionally abusive. She ended the engagement and he went on Bachelor In Paradise.

She stepped away from the spotlight and continued to live her life away from the Bachelor Nation fame.

Back in June, Nick Viall and Andi were spotted running together in California but he was quick to share that they were not dating. Instead, they confirmed that they were actually great friends despite their Bachelorette relationship.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.