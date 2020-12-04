Andi Dorfman and Becca Kufrin are auctioning off double date as Becca admits she’s too boring for The Bachelorette

Andi Dorfman and Becca Kufrin are doing something fun for charity.

These former Bachelorette stars are using their fame to give back to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

They are participating in an auction where they are auctioning off a double date. The money will go to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

The bidding process had surpassed $7,000. People could bid in increments of $50.

The winner will be able to have a nice dinner with Andi and Becca. They will be able to hear about all their experiences on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

Andi Dorfman and Becca Kufrin are going on a double date with lucky bidders

The women are more than excited about this chance to give back to charity.

“Becca and I are so happy to be able to support St. Jude’s Research Hospital,” Andi told PEOPLE. “This cause is great because it helps to find a cure for children with cancer which affects so many around this country and this world.”

“Becca and I will be together and at the end of the day, this is all for a great cause,” she explained.

And Becca is excited too because this is her first date since breaking up with Garrett. The two ended their relationship this year after not being in agreement about important social issues.

“This is technically the first date I’ll be going on and it’s kind of public and with a complete stranger — so yes, I am a bit anxious,” Becca explained. “Thank goodness I’ll have Andi by my side.”

Andi joked that she hoped that they would get some good guys and she thought it would be pretty cool if these guys ended up being future husbands.

Becca Kufrin recently admitted she would be a boring Bachelorette

While Andi has moved on from The Bachelorette franchise, Becca is still involved. She was on Tayshia Adams’ season this summer, helping out her friend with some group dates.

Would she go back herself to find love?

“I never want to say no and I’d never want to say never,” Becca recently told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast, Off The Vine.

However, she also added that she thinks she would be boring because she feels like a grandma. She prefers to sleep, stay home and cuddle her dog, and she’s not interested in any of the drama. Plus, she doesn’t want to take two months off to do the show.

It was during this same interview that Becca shared that she would never wear the engagement ring from Garrett again.

But Becca was recently linked to her former Bachelorette flame, Blake Horstmann.

Blake recently spoke out about the dating rumors surrounding Becca, sharing that they are friends.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.