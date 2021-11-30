Amy Duggar King talks about ‘heavy’ week and hopes ‘the truth will be revealed’

Amy Duggar King tweets as Josh Duggar gets ready to stand trial. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King isn’t keeping quiet these days.

She has been vocal lately, mostly throwing shade at her famous family, as her cousin Josh Duggar gets ready to stand trial on child pornography charges in federal court.

It’s been years since she was a part of the reality TV world with her uncle and cousins, but Duggar fans and critics enjoy her commentary on things happening within the family.

Amy stepped up to support her cousin, Jill Duggar, as she distanced herself from her parents.

Amy Duggar King tweets about victims and hopes the ‘truth will be revealed’

The former reality TV star has been using Twitter to make her comments. A few days ago, Amy Duggar King mentioned the family divide was “a long time coming,” and now, she has spoken out again.

Earlier on Twitter, she tweeted, “As you all know this week is extremely heavy. Pray for the victims and that the truth will be revealed. [broken heart emoji]”

Pic credit: @amyduggar/Twitter

The week being “extremely heavy” is in reference to Josh Duggar’s trial getting ready to begin. He is facing up to 40 years in prison (20 per count) and up to a $500,000 fine ($250,000 per count).

Amy Duggar King was unaware of Josh Duggar’s past scandal

In 2015, the world learned that Josh Duggar had touched several of his sisters and a family friend inappropriately nearly a decade prior. The police report was made public, and from there, the truth about what a teenage Josh did was there for the world to see.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Amy Duggar King and her mom, Deanna Duggar, did not know about what Josh had done. They were told he was away at camp, nothing more.

All of the Duggar siblings were made aware, and Anna Duggar confirmed that she knew what Josh did before she married him. It was something she discussed in the early seasons of Counting On.

With the upcoming trial, the Duggars will continue to dominate the news. Amy Duggar King confirmed she was not attending the trial and may not even be in town as it plays out. She recently moved a bit farther away from her family. Without Grandma Mary Duggar around, she doesn’t have much contact with her uncle and cousins.

It weighs heavily on her heart, and Amy prays the “truth will be revealed.”