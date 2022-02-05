Amy Duggar King exits Twitter after backlash for feeling ‘sorry’ for those who don’t believe in Jesus

Amy Duggar King is ditching Twitter. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King has been dealing with a lot in the new year.

She has been vocal on social media, and earlier this week, she may have gone too far with a tweet about people who don’t believe in Jesus.

That set backlash into motion, which in turn, had Amy tweeting that she was considering walking away from Twitter. It even included a “goodbye” message.

What did Amy Duggar say that sparked backlash?

After a tough few weeks, Amy Duggar King has taken to social media to vent about what’s happening.

She tweeted, “I truly feel sorry for anyone who doesn’t believe in Jesus. What a terrible life that would be. Devastating without any hope. Jesus says pray for your enemies. I’ve got a lot of praying to do!”

Followers didn’t respond well to her assumptions at all.

One wrote, “I’m an atheist and I live a good, healthy and happy life, we definitely don’t want pity. I feel sorry for the people who won’t get vaccinated and are risking their families and communities health.”

Another responded, “This is so wrong and offensive I’m sorry but who are you judge someone else’s life I thought you were better than that, terrible and no hope because people don’t believe the same I can’t believe you wrote this. [angry face emoji]”

Amy Duggar King says goodbye to Twitter

After receiving the backlash, Amy Duggar King said she was leaving Twitter.

She wrote, “Goodbye Twitterville, I hope in some small way or another I have encouraged you.”

For now, it looks like Amy Duggar King is staying away from that social media platform. She remains unclear about how long she will be gone, but she will be back if past experiences speak to what to expect.

Instagram appears to be where she is staying for now. Amy has been active on her page and in her Stories, mostly sharing updates about her store and family.

There hasn’t been much talk about her famous family, though. Amy hasn’t thrown shade in quite some time and now seems to be focused on distancing herself from all of that. After her comments about Jana Duggar back in December, things have appeared to go downhill for the former reality TV star.

Twitter may be a thing of the past for Amy Duggar King, but she isn’t done with social media altogether.