Amy Duggar King shares TikTok video as she and Dillon King agree her ‘family sucks more’

Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon, slammed her famous family. Pic credit: WEtv

Amy Duggar King doesn’t bite her tongue regarding her famous family.

She may be under an NDA, but that doesn’t mean she can’t throw subtle, or not-so-subtle, shade at the Duggars.

The former reality TV star shared a video on TikTok where she and her husband, Dillon King, both agreed her family “sucks more.”

Amy Duggar King’s TikTok slams Duggars, confirms her family ‘sucks’

Social media is where Amy Duggar King likes to throw shade. She has been doing it for months, but it became frequent when Josh Duggar’s trial began in November.

Since then, the mom-of-one has been vocal about her opinions, ensuring not to overstep when it comes to her NDA. She revealed she was working on breaking it, but it appears to be still in place as of now.

In the TikTok video shared by Amy, she and Dillon King were doing a couple’s video. They were asked questions and had to decide which partner they pertained to in their relationship. The second question was about who’s “family sucks more,” and it was a no-brainer.

Both Amy and Dillon pointed to the 19 Kids and Counting star, with Amy’s face making it clear she was not happy with her famous family at all.

Amy Duggar King shades the Duggars a lot

When Josh’s trial began, Amy Duggar King started posting more than usual. She confirmed she would not be attending the trial but did send her love to Jill Duggar and Bobye Holt, as they were set to testify. Jill ended up not being called, but she and Jedidiah Duggar were listed as potential witnesses.

When Jana Duggar’s charge of endangering the welfare of a minor child was outed, Amy was the first family member to speak out. She insinuated what happened in an Instagram story, where she tagged Jana. Her response triggered a few more Duggars to speak out, and then finally, Jana commented herself.

Followers hope for a tell-all book when Amy Duggar King can break the NDA. Without Counting On airing anymore, there is hope that it will be easier moving forward. There’s a lot that the cousin likely knows, and as more and more information about the Duggars comes out, the interest continues to grow.

It’s clear, though, Amy’s family “sucks” more than Dillon’s, excluding her mom, Deanna Duggar, of course.