America’s Got Talent’s Heidi Klum says new season is very emotional

Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent Season 17. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent will arrive with a new season in just over one week, and according to one judge, it is a very emotional season.

Heidi Klum spoke to Extra about America’s Got Talent and had some exciting things to say about the upcoming season.

This plays into Simon Cowell’s recent comments about this maybe being the best season of the reality competition series ever.

Heidi Klum excited about new America’s Got Talent season

Heidi Klum talked about many subjects in her interview with Extra, including a song she just recorded with Snoop Dogg.

When the interview addressed America’s Got Talent, Heidi was very excited.

“Better than ever; it’s a roller coaster ride of emotions,” Heidi said. “There are so many unusual different acts this year.”

She then hinted in a promo video at what people will see in Season 17 of America’s Got Talent.

“I feel like the people on the stage are a little more nervous,” Heidi said to host Terry Crews. “I know exactly what that’s like. I sometimes wanna wear a diaper cause I’m so nervous I might poop myself.”

The video included a look at some of this season’s talented individuals, including a Black country music trio who said “country music doesn’t always look like us” and a group of women celebrating their culture to prove what Arab women can do to a wide television audience.

Simon Cowell says it might be the best season ever

Simon Cowell said he was initially upset with the Season 17 auditions of America’s Got Talent. However, the good news is that he got over that pretty quickly when the days went by and things got better and better.

“When [taping] first started — you know, I am always expecting, always hoping, the show can or should be better — year on year,” Simon said. “But the first two days really were horrific, and I really thought we had an issue. Just nobody was any good. It was terrible, and I was really upset.”

He said the producers told him to just wait because some good ones were coming, and they were right.

He also said that it got better and better every day, and the way the show was edited, it might end up being the best season of the show ever.

America’s Got Talent returns with its season premiere on Tuesday, May 31, at 8/7c on NBC.