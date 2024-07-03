America’s Got Talent fans slam Season 19 as ‘worst season’: ‘Time to go back to the drawing board’

America’s Got Talent has been a summer staple on NBC since 2006.

Currently in its 19th season, the series features judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and series mainstay Simon Cowell.

While the series typically has a passionate fan base that watches it to see some of the best talent in the U.S., many viewers are taking to social media to voice their displeasure with its current incarnation.

The long-running series is currently airing Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and by this point, the auditions should be solid.

America’s Got Talent’s biggest flaw is that it tries to outdo itself each year. Thus far, it’s falling flat.

The producers want people to talk about the show, but this time, they’re talking about it for all the wrong reasons.

America’s Got Talent is in a rut

Season 19, for example, has gradually switched up the format by giving the judges two golden buzzers instead of one.

But with viewers unimpressed by the latest wave of talent, is the decision possibly turning viewers off?

One fan took to X to reveal that they hadn’t been tweeting about Tuesday’s episode because it has “got to be the worst and most boring episode I’ve ever seen.”

“So many dumb acts tonight,” the viewer added.

Indeed, the season has lacked the pizazz of the previous entries.

However, one of the most significant issues with the show is that NBC is laser-focused on creating a midseason spinoff that will dilute the franchise.

At one point, buzz and excitement surrounded the show’s summer return.

Thanks to two cycles a year, too much of a good thing has destroyed the franchise.

Another fan said that the show is “no longer Amerca Got Talent” because they believe most contestants are from “all over the world.”

Fans think America’s Got Talent needs a revamp

“Time to go back to the drawing board,” the fan affirmed.

With the auditions still airing, it will be interesting to see whether the show can bounce back and implement some twists that could keep viewers entertained for the rest of the season.

If the series continues in its current form, it will be a long summer for fans, producers, and the network.

The good news is that we’re still a little out from the live shows, which is when producers could switch things up based on viewer feedback.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.