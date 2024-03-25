Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off dance moves and shenanigans for America’s Got Talent fun

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are preparing America’s Got Talent fans for Season 19 with some behind-the-scenes fun.

The two judges have been enjoying their time together during the auction process of the hit reality TV show.

While AGT fans still have a few weeks until the show hits NBC airwaves, Heidi and Sofia are giving them something to keep them entertained until then.

Taking to Instagram, Heidi shared a video of her and Sofia looking fabulous backstage on America’s Got Talent.

Dressed to kill, they did a little dance as a pre-warm-up before they headed out on stage to watch auditions.

“@agt with my sister 🥳 @sofiavergara !!!! Warming up for auditions ❤️❤️,” Heidi captioned the video.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off America’s Got Talent shenanigans

Not to be outdone, Sofia also shared a video of some shenanigans that she enjoys with Heidi as they wait backstage. This time, though, the two ladies laughed as they posed on a couch.

Things went awry quickly when Heidi didn’t like the way Sofia was posing. Heidi literally got up to position Sofia the way she wanted her.

There was a lot of laughing and the two of them saying no to each other. Finally, they each struck the pose Heidi wanted, and the video or photo was shot with both women looking stunning.

“Another day at the office with @heidiklum ❤️,” Sofia wrote alongside the footage.

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara show off dance moves to promote AGT Season 19

The Modern Family alum and Victoria’s Secret once again showed off their dance moves to get things started on America’s Got Talent. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell joined the women on stage to do a little dance.

Sofia shared a quick clip of the group getting their groove on Instagram. Van Halen’s Jump was playing as the group got psyched up for the audition round.

“We r back!!💫,” read the caption.

The wait to see Heidi, Sofia, Simon, and Howie back on AGT is still weeks away. Season 19 of America’s Got Talent won’t premiere until May.

In the meantime, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are keeping AGT fans entertained with glimpses of behind-the-scenes fun from the hit reality competition.

There’s no question that Heidi and Sofia are having the best time working together.

Are you ready for another season of America’s Got Talent?

Those needing an AGT fix ahead of the new season and watch previous seasons on Peacock.

America’s Got Talent Season 19 premieres on Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC.