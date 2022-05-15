American Idol’s Noah Thompson names his dream duet partner

Noah Thompson on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

One American Idol round during Hollywood Week had the competitors singing duets with assigned partners. It gave them a chance to see how they could work with another singer.

On The Great Idol Reunion, past winners and competitors joined together and it was a night of all duets. These singers proved that they were the best of the best when it came to blending voices and working great together.

Just last week, Christian Guardino received a huge opportunity when Michael Buble called in and asked if he would like to sing a duet with him in the finale this season.

One of this season’s frontrunners, Noah Thompson, also recalled his dream duet partner.

Noah Thompson reveals his dream duet partner

Noah Thompson spoke to Music Mayhem about his experience on American Idol and he named the one person he would love to duet with if given the chance.

“Probably Chris Stapleton because he’s kind of a hometown boy,” Noah said. “He’s not far from me and I feel like Chris is really… I feel like he’s more of my type of person, I guess you’d say.”

“I don’t know because we kind of come from the same area in Kentucky and I just love his voice. I love his style. I love his songs. I just like everything about that dude. I feel like he’s one of a kind.”

Noah is from Louisa, Kentucky, where he worked as a construction worker. His best friend signed him up for American Idol and took him to the audition, where he has now watched him reach the Top 5.

Louisa, Kentucky has a population of just under 2,500 people. From Noah’s performances and interviews, it is clear he is a small-town boy.

Chris Stapelton grew up in Staffordsville, Kentucky, which has a population of just over 2,400 people. It is only a 30-minute drive south of Louisa.

Noah Thompson on singing his own music

However, this is all a process for Noah Thompson, who said that he still has a way to go, especially when it comes to performing original songs.

“I kind of have some mixed opinions about my own music,” he told Music Mayhem. “I feel like I’m still learning as I go throughout this whole show. This is all just such a process for me.”

“So, I’m still writing music, but it’s … when I write music, it’s stuff I kind of hold in and keep to myself for a while.”

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.