American Idol’s Leah Marlene opens up about depression issues with new single

Leah Marlene singing Flowers. Pic credit: @Leah Marlene/YouTube

Leah Marlene came onto American Idol as a bundle of energy, with a big smile and a huge outgoing personality. That great attitude helped send her deep into American Idol this season, but it was her amazing voice that pushed her into the finals.

Each member of the American Idol top 7 had a chance to record an original song with a professional production team and Leah brought her own song called Flowers.

Listening to the song showed something much deeper than some might expect from what they have seen of Leah on American Idol. That is because she has not always been huge smiles and boundless energy.

Leah Marlene opens up about depression in Flowers

Leah Marlene is 20 years old, but she has been releasing music independently since 2014 and has performed in Illinois, Canada, and Nashville since she was 10.

This is because she had a road into the music industry with her dad, Honeymoon Suite’s guitarist Derry Grehan. Her original song produced with American Idol and producer King Henry (who worked previously with Beyonce) is called Flowers and is one that she wrote herself.

American Idol sent out a press release where Leah talked about the song. “I wrote Flowers as an encouragement to my past self that no matter how far gone you may feel, there is always a way out,” Leah said. “After 2 years of some pretty crippling depression and anxiety, in 2021 I slowly but surely found my way back to myself.”

Leah discusses writing Flowers after Hollywood Week

In a Billboard interview, Leah said she wrote the song right after Hollywood Week.

“A year ago, I was in rock-bottom territory and the fact that I was going to be on American Idol and was actually moving forward was just insane to me,” she said. “This song came about in that reflection and it’s an encouragement that no matter how far gone you may feel, there’s always a way out and even the pavement gives way to the flowers and that’s what the song is about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m so excited to share it with everybody.”

Leah also took to Instagram to celebrate the song’s release.

“I can’t believe “Flowers” has been out in the world for a whole week!!! It has meant the world to see so many of you find comfort in this song. Thank you so so sooo much for all the love and support. I love you all with my whole entire heart!!!”

Leah Marlene will perform Flowers tonight on the American Idol finale.

American Idol airs its Season 20 finale on Sunday night at 8/7c on ABC for a special three-hour episode.