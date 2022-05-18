American Idol’s Fritz Hager addresses Leah Marlene dating rumors

Fritz Hager hugging Leah Marlene on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

On this last Sunday’s episode of American Idol, two singers went home and the final three were named.

This was a tough moment because all the remaining singers were great, but someone had to leave. The two who went home were Nicolina and Fritz Hager.

The last singer to hear her name called as safe was Leah Marlene, who collapsed on the stage when Ryan Seacrest called her name.

When she stood up, Fritz embraced her and the two shared a long hug as he told her how proud he was of her.

That, as expected, has caused some people to wonder if the two are dating.

Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene on American Idol

This moment was added to when the first thing that Fritz posted on Instagram after his elimination was a photo of him and Leah.

“I’ll be honest, ending it here is tough, but I am so incredibly grateful. For the friends. For the memories. For the music. This is not the end, it’s just page 1,” Fritz wrote.

This also led the press to ask if Fritz and Leah were dating when he spoke to them after his elimination.

“Oh, no. No. She’s like my sister. She’s great,” Fritz told reporters (via HollywoodLife). “We’ve been in this competition together, working together since Hollywood Week, and to get this far with her is special.”

When asked what he told her when they hugged on the stage, he admitted it was telling her how proud he was of her.

“I just told her I was proud of her,” Fritz said. “I told her I love her; that I’m proud of her. I am so excited to see what’s next from her. I really believe in her. I think she could go all the way. Anyone that voted for me this week needs to vote for Leah.”

Leah and Fritz have connected since the start

Fritz came to the auditions and said he knew he didn’t have the best voice, but he wanted to prove he belonged. Leah came to the auditions and said she was “weird” but she wanted to show her talent to the world.

Both got the chance.

In Hollywood Week, the two became fast friends thanks to the judges. They were partnered up for the Duet Round. They called themselves Team Green and sang a cover of Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars.

They then made it all the way to the top 5 together.

“We have been in this from the beginning. He was my duet partner in Hollywood Week, and he’s one of my best friends in the whole wide world,” Leah said in her interview after the episode.

“I want nothing but the universe for that man. It’s really bittersweet having to get split up, but that’s the nature of the show so I think we were just both so proud of each other and screaming that to each other.”

The American Idol Season 20 finale airs on Sunday night at 8/7c on ABC.