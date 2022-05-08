American Idol to deliver takes on TikTok viral songs this weekend

American Idol TikTok singers. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol admitted to the allure of TikTok early in the season when the judges awarded a Platinum Ticket to a singer named Kenedi Anderson.

Kenedi made her name thanks to TikTok, releasing countless videos of her singing on the social media platform, which eventually led to her gaining over 130,000 followers and over two million likes.

She had a chance to get even bigger, but Kenedi quit American Idol despite being a frontrunner in the competition.

Kenedi’s follower count is high, but it isn’t anywhere near the level of many TikTok influencers. This weekend on American Idol, fans might discover several TikTok viral videos that are even more popular than Kenedi’s content.

American Idol top 7 singing TikTok trending songs

Kenedi wasn’t the only TikTok sensation earning a golden ticket this season, as Luke Taylor also went to Hollywood, although he went home rather quickly in the competition.

He made his name with his TikTok video singing the sea shanty song, which brought him over 3.5 million followers, dwarfing the number of people who follow Kenedi.

That is a viral sensation.

The American Idol top 7 will sing two songs this Sunday night as they fight to make it to the top 5. The contestants will sing songs dedicated to their mothers or the mother figure in their lives. They will also sing their takes on viral TikTok songs.

There is no word yet on what those songs will be, but there are plenty of options.

TikTok viral songs in 2022

This year alone, there have been several songs that have hit it big on TikTok and went viral. This means that, outside of the singers who performed them getting a ton of views, countless other people grabbed the audio and played it over their videos.

Lil Nas X is a pretty big name, especially when it comes to viral songs. He has a song called Call Me By Your Name that has been used in over 107,700 TikTok videos to date.

One song that could be perfect is Olivia Rodrigo’s Deja Vu, which has been used in an eye-popping 1.4 million videos.

Probably the most famous TikTok viral song of 2022 was one that became popular after it hit TikTok as a viral sensation. That would be abcdefu by Gayle, which was used in countless breakup videos.

It has been in over 2.5 million TikTok videos.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.