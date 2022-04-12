Fans think they know the real reason Kenedi Anderson quit American Idol

Kenedi Anderson on American Idol’s top 24. Pic credit: ABC

In one of the most shocking moments of American Idol’s 20th season, one of the favorites to win the season quit after the top 24.

Kenedi Anderson received one of the three Platinum Tickets this season on American Idol, which means she was allowed to skip the first Hollywood round and then choose her own duet partner in the Duets Round.

After the Showstoppers, she unsurprisingly learned she was going to the top 24.

In the top 24 round, the last that was recorded before live rounds started, she went to Hawaii with the rest of the singers, and after her performance, there was no way to vote for her.

Ryan Seacrest came on from a studio location and said that Kenedi Anderson dropped out of American Idol since the top 24 was taped.

Fans believe they know why Kenedi Anderson dropped out of American Idol

Fans have a big idea for the real reason Kenedi Anderson dropped out of American Idol.

Many believe she got an agent or a record deal out of her early-season performances.

“Oh noooo! You were the best contestant on the show since Carrie Underwood,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully, someone signed you to a record deal and that’s the real and nothing bad going on personally with you. Best of luck! You are an amazing singer and artist.”

Pic credit: @scottnlulu/Twitter

Another fan said they knew this would happen since her audition, especially since she was already as good as she was without needing much help.

“I called this during her audition. I said she wouldn’t make it to live shows,” they wrote. “She will drop out mysteriously and then a week or so later we would learn that @kenedianderson_ has been signed to a recording contract. She is too talented and too “complete” to not be signed early.”

Pic credit: @AaronPhillips/Twitter

This all makes sense.

Kenedi Anderson was one of the best singers on American Idol this season. However, if she won the show, she would be locked into a contract with the series.

In February, Just Sam revealed that two years after winning American Idol, she is broke and had to spend all her money to get her songs back after her record deal with Idol reportedly fell apart.

Even someone successful, like Kelly Clarkson, was locked in with RCA for seven albums and wasn’t allowed the freedom she wanted until she could get out of the deal after 14 years.

The real reason Kenedi Anderson quit American Idol

Everything right now is speculation.

However, what we do know is that Kenedi Anderson dropped out of American Idol for what Ryan Seacrest described as “personal reasons.”

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” Ryan said after her performance aired on TV. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

Kenedi went to Instagram immediately and posted the following:

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on Ameican Idol,” she wrote. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary.”

“I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

The reason likely isn’t controversial, as American Idol showed her top 24 performance on the Monday night episode. If Kenedi had done something wrong, they probably wouldn’t have shown her final song at all.

If the American Idol fans are correct, and Kenedi has a new record deal or agent, that probably won’t become public knowledge until after American Idol concludes its 20th season.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.