American Idol star Caleb Kennedy denied bond after arrest

Caleb Kennedy on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Caleb Kennedy remains in jail in South Carolina, and a judge has recently denied him bail in his case.

Kennedy, 17, was involved in an auto accident in February that resulted in the death of another man. He was arrested for felony driving under the influence.

Now, he will remain behind bars for a little while longer as he undergoes treatment.

Judge denies bail for American Idol contestant

According to ABC News, Judge Grace Knie wrote that Caleb Kennedy could present a danger to himself and the community if he is released.

As a result, Caleb will remain behind bars without bond, pending the outcome of a psychiatric evaluation.

Caleb was involved in a one-car accident in South Carolina where he went off the road and crashed into a building. This killed 54-year-old Larry Parris. Investigators revealed the vehicle ran over Parris and pushed him into the building during the crash.

In the hearing last Thursday, the Spartanburg County Solicitor said Caleb’s toxicology report revealed he had 1.5 ng/mL of THC and 66 ng/mL of prescribed Prozac at the time of the crash.

The judge ordered the psychiatric evaluation be formed in 45 days, where the bond can be reconsidered.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What happened to Caleb Kennedy after American Idol?

Caleb Kennedy was one of the best singers on American Idol last season. However, he ended up dropping out of the competition after he reached the top 5.

The reason he dropped out was that someone discovered a video he was in where he stood next to someone who was wearing what looked like a Klu Klux Klan hood.

Caleb was 16 at the time and posted on social media that he was dropping out and would take a social media break while he tried to better himself.

At the time, Caleb’s mother said that people took the photo out of context and that it wasn’t a Klu Klux Klan hood on Caleb’s friend. She said it was a mask based on the movie The Strangers: Prey at Night.

“This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie The Strangers: Prey at Night and they were imitating those characters,” she said. “It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks. Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

Ameican Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.