Laine Hardy removed from The Great Idol Reunion advertising after arrest

Laine Hardy on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Laine Hardy was scheduled for tonight’s Great Idol Reunion on American Idol.

However, last Friday, as reported by Monsters and Critics, Laine was arrested. The arrest came after Laine was accused of planting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room.

Now, it looks like his criminal charges will keep him off American Idol tonight.

Laine Hardy removed from The Great Idol Reunion advertising

Tonight is The Great Idol Reunion on American Idol.

In this episode, past winners and other notable singers will return and perform for the American Idol fans. Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul will also be back on the show and sit behind the judge’s table once again.

American Idol put a recent promotion for the episode on their Instagram page. There is a list of singers accompanied by the names of the two OG judges, but two names have been omitted.

Laine Hardy, the winner from Season 17, was supposed to sing with Laci Kaye Booth, who finished in the top five during the same season–neither name was on the promotion.

If Laine has been removed from the show, it is likely that Laci won’t make it on the show either.

What is on tap for The Great Idol Reunion?

Whether Laine Hardy appears or not is a question most fans will have up until American Idol starts. However, here is what we do know about tonight’s Great Idol Reunion.

Ruben Studdard, the Season 2 winner, will return to sing with Jordin Sparks, who won Season 6.

Lauren Alaina, the Season 10 runner-up, will sing with Scotty McCreery, who won her season.

David Cook, who won Season 7 over David Archuletta, will sing with Kris Allen, who won Season 8.

Maddie Poppe, the Season 16 winner, will sing with Caleb Lee Hutchinson, her runner-up that season.

Lastly, Willie Spence, who competed in Season 19, will sing with Grace Kinstler, who finished third that year.

Also coming back are Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, two of the original judges, along with Simon Cowell.

This reunion comes after Randy blasted American Idol’s current judges for being too nice. “I think they’re all too nice,” Jackson said. “This is a tough, hard, mean, give-zero-Fs business. Being honest with someone — if you’re terrible, you’re terrible. Wouldn’t you want to know that?”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.