American Idol announces The Great Idol Reunion for May 2022

Maddie Poppe on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

This season of American Idol is the 20th anniversary of the show’s debut and it is honoring names from the past.

So far, several American Idol alumni have returned as mentors in the Hollywood rounds.

Jimmie Allen, who didn’t even make it to the live rounds in his season is coming in to mentor the top 24 thanks to his rise as one of country music’s top stars.

There is even a rumor that Randy Jackson will be back next Monday night for the first live episode of the season.

However, old-school fans of American Idol will get even more nostalgia next month.

The Great Idol Reunion coming in May

On May 2, there will be a major reunion called The Great Idol Reunion.

On this night, some of the biggest names from American idol history won’t be coming back to mentor new singers. They will be returning to sing on the Idol stage once again themselves.

The returning names include Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence, and Grace Kinstler.

These singers will then pair up for duet performances.

Ruben Studdard, the Season 2 winner, will sing with Jordin Sparks, who won Season 6.

Lauren Alaina, the Season 10 runner-up, will sing with Scotty McCreery, who won that same season.

David Cook, who won Season 7 over David Archuletta, will sing with Kris Allen, who won Season 8.

Laine Hardy from Season 17 will sing with Laci Kaye Booth, who finished in the top five that season.

Maddie Poppe, the Season 16 winner, will sing with Caleb Lee Hutchinson, her runner-up that season.

Finally, Willie Spence, who competed in Season 19, will sing with Grace Kinstler, who finished third that year.

This will air on Monday night, May 2, in the regular American Idol timeslot of 8/7c on ABC.

American Idol moving on to the Top 24

While fans might be excited to see past singing superstars returning to the Idol stage, this year’s crop of future stars is still competing.

On Sunday night, the pre-recorded Top 24 will take place from Hawaii and then break down to the next night, where the first live episode takes place.

Also, look out for Jimmie Allen as the latest celeb appearance on Sunday night.

The top 24 includes fan favorites, the Platinum Ticket holders, and possibly the chart-toppers of the future.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.