American Idol quitter Kenedi Anderson reveals future plans

If anyone is wondering what Kenedi Anderson did after she quit American Idol before fan voting began, she went back to school.

One thing a lot of people might forget when watching the reality show is that many of these contestants are high school students – teenagers who are still enrolled in high school.

While it is easy to sit at home and judge these singers, insult them online, and mock them for one reason or another, many of them are still kids.

When Kenedi Anderson quit American Idol, there were a lot of people who passed judgment on her for the decision. However, she was only 17 when she auditioned for American Idol, and if she felt she wasn’t ready, that was no one’s decision but her own.

Now, she has revealed what she did after leaving the competition and what might be next.

Kenedi Anderson graduates from high school

Kenedi Anderson has been mostly quiet since leaving American Idol. She has continued to entertain her fans on TikTok, but outside of one deleted post there, she hasn’t even mentioned the reality competition series.

She did take to Instagram and reveal some big news for herself. She graduated from high school. Not only that, but in the post, it sounds like she is finished with her educational pursuits.

“No more school for meee hehehe #graduation,” wrote in the caption of a series of photos of her in a cap and gown with her diploma in her hands.

Not only did Kenedi Anderson graduate, but she performed at her high school graduation.

“Kinda quiet but I hope u guys like :) Song: Butterfly Fly Away from Hannah Montana: The Movie,” she wrote in the TikTok share of her performance.

What is next for Kenedi Anderson?

While she hasn’t mentioned what is officially next for her life, it sounds like she is finished with school.

She also previously hinted that she might have some alternatives that were better than American Idol. This came in a song that she posted on TikTok that she quickly removed.

“I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached,” Kenedi sang. “Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.”

It seemed more than a coincidence considering the contracts and restrictions that American Idol winners get.

With Kenedi now finished with school, it might be time to see if she starts to get her music career started.

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in 2023 to ABC.