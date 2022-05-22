American Idol finalists singing songs by a musical Hall of Famer in finale

American Idol top 3 finalists. Pic credit: ABC

The American Idol Season 20 finale is tonight, and they will be taking the stage more than once in the three-hour episode.

The finalists will sing duets with some major musical stars, they are supposed to be singing the original songs they recorded two weeks ago, and they are also going to sing some songs from a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The three American Idol Season 20 finalists will sing Bruce Springsteen songs in the season finale.

American Idol honoring Bruce Springsteen in finale

American Idol top 3 finalists Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, and Noah Thompson will take the stage three times tonight as they try to win over the fans and earn their votes.

They will sing their own original songs recorded two weeks ago. HunterGirl will sing her song, a ballad called Red Bird. Leah Marlene will sing Flowers, a song she wrote about struggling with depression. Noah Thompson will sing One Day Tonight.

The three will also get to perform duets with some major stars. HunterGirl will sing a Randy Travis classic with Luke Bryan, Leah Marlene will sing Firework with Katy Perry, and Noah Thompson will sing a song with Melissa Etheridge.

Finally, they will also sing songs by 20-time Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star Bruce Springsteen– this is a first-time moment. In the past, Springsteen wouldn’t allow any of his songs to be used in singing competition shows. The Boss no longer has the say in this. Bruce sold the rights to his entire music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for $500 million and they now have the full say in when and where his music is played.

American Idol going all out for finale

On top of the three finalists taking the stage three times tonight, there will be a lot on offer for American Idol fans.

American Idol is bringing in some huge names to perform on the season finale. This includes Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Sara Bareilles, Ben Platt, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gabby Barrett, Deana Carter, Flo Rida, Tai Verdes, and James Arthur.

Lionel Richie is the only judge not singing with a finalist, but he will take the stage and perform anyway.

Lady K has said she will be back on the finale to sing, and Christian Guardino will perform a duet with Michael Buble as well.

American Idol airs its Season 20 finale on Sunday night at 8/7c on ABC for a special three-hour episode.