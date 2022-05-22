American Idol bringing in some huge names to perform on season finale

American Idol judges. Pic credit: ABC

The American Idol Season 30 finale will have the final three singers perform with one last chance to sway over voters and earn the title of the American Idol.

The finalists will all have a chance to sing songs dedicated to the music of Bruce Springsteen. While the latest promos don’t mention it, American Idol previously announced that they would also sing the original songs they recorded two weeks ago.

However, they won’t be the only people performing in the final episode. Threre will be some huge names showing up to sing at the finale, including one of the biggest American Idol stars in history.

Here is a look at who all is showing up for the three-hour season finale.

Special guests coming to sing on American Idol season finale

The biggest name to show up for the American Idol season finale will be last week’s guest mentor. Carrie Underwood, the American Idol alumni who sold the most albums in her career, will appear to sing in the finale.

Other big names coming on the show to sing include Thomas Rhett, Sara Bareilles, Ben Platt, Earth, Wind & Fire, Deana Carter, Flo Rida, Tai Verdes, and James Arthur.

American Idol alumn Gabby Barrett will also sing on the episode.

Lionel Richie will also take the stage, but his two fellow judges have special treats for two of the finalists.

Special duets on American Idol finale

There will also be some special duets on the final episode, including all three finalists getting to sing with a special partner.

Katy Perry will sing her hit song Firework with Leah Marlene. This is especially special since there is a video released on the Internet of a very young Leah singing the song.

Luke Bryan said he has no new song to debut, but he wanted to sing a song with HunterGirl. As a result, the two of them will sing the Randy Travis song I Told You So.

Noah Thompson also gets a special duet, and it is not with someone associated with the show. According to Katy, Melissa Etheridge called and wanted to sing a song with him, although their song was not named.

Finally, as fans saw two weeks ago, Michael Buble called up Christian Guardino and asked to specifically sing a duet with him on the finale, so that will also take place.

The American Idol season finale airs on Sunday night at 8/7c on ABC.