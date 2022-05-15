Michael Bublé singing duet with American Idol contestant on finale

Michael Bublé on X Factor. Pic credit: Fox

Christian Guardino went home after the top 7 voting on American Idol, but his time on the show is not yet over. Christian has one more song to sing and it will be during the finale.

Christian will return to the American Idol stage during the finale to sing a duet with megastar Michael Buble.

Here is how it all went down.

Michael Bublé to sing on American Idol

On Disney Night, Derek Hough showed up to help mentor the singers. While people were confused about what he could offer, the real reason Derek was a mentor on American Idol was that he could teach the singers about stage presence.

He was instrumental in helping Nicolina open up in her villain’s song from The Little Mermaid and gave a lot of good advice.

However, what he did for Christian Guardino was special.

Derek knew that Christian was struggling with his confidence, but he felt there was no reason for it. To prove to Christian that he was doing great, he asked if he could call a friend to listen to the performance.

Derek then made a FaceTime call to Michael Bublé and had the award-winning singer listen to Christian sing his version of Circle of Life from The Lion King. Bublé was impressed and had nothing but praise for Christian, who went on to perform the song on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The next week, Christian sang his next song and then Ryan Seacrest said he had a surprise for him. He played a video sent in by Michael Bublé, where the singer said he would like to come on American Idol for the finale and sing a duet with Christian.

Of course, Christian was ecstatic and said yes.

Christian talks Michael Bublé wanting to sing with him

After Christian was eliminated later that night, he was still over the moon about this big opportunity.

He took to Instagram where he wrote, “I have learned so much, grown as an artist & gained new family for life AND I get to perform with the legend @michaelbuble.”

On top of this amazing opportunity with Bublé on the American Idol finale, Christian also started moving on with his career.

Just yesterday, Christian released a new single called Higher and released it on all streaming platforms, so if fans want to help him move up the charts, they can listen to the song and show the former American Idol contestant some love.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.