Christian Guardino reveals his new single after American Idol elimination

Christian Guardino on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Christian Guardino had one of the best stories this season on American Idol and flew through the show until he reached the Top 7.

At that time, even great singers were going home because the competition was getting strong.

However, like other competitors this season, Christian is taking advantage of his newfound popularity and has released a new single for his fans’ enjoyment.

Christian Guardino releases first post-American Idol single

Christian Guardino revealed on Friday that he has a new single out for people to listen to.

The song is called Higher and it is available on all major streaming platforms.

“ITS FINALLY HERE,” Christian wrote. “Go check out my newest single HIGHER on all major streaming platforms! LINK IN MY BIO!! I am so thankful for the love it’s getting so let me know your thoughts in the comments! This is ONLY THE BEGINNING! Love you all!”

At the link in his bio, it appears that Higher is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Amazon Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, TikTok, deezer, Soundcloud, and Tidal.

As for the song, Christian also wrote, “I’m so exited about this record and so happy I worked with @dannyboystylesxo & even recorded this song in the same studio that Marvin Gaye recorded “What’s Going On!” LET’S GOOO!!”

Christian responds to American Idol elimination

After his elimination, Christian took to Instagram to thank his fans and talk a little about the experience.

“Thank you all so much for your outpouring of love and support but know that I am TOTALLY FINE!!!” Christian wrote after his elimination.

“I am so grateful for this entire experience! Being on @americanidol for the 20th season has been a huge blessing. I have learned so much, grown as an artist & gained new family for life AND I get to perform with the legend @michaelbuble.”

That performance will be on the American Idol finale, as Buble was impressed with Christian’s voice and asked to duet with him. That was originally set up via a phone call with Derek Hough, who worked with Buble on a recent music video. Ryan Seacrest then revealed the surprise to Christian on the night of his elimination.

“My journey does NOT finish here,” he finished. “As a matter of fact… I am more on fire and ready to fight for my spot in music than ever so KEEP WATCHING & LISTENING!”

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.