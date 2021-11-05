Amelia Fatsi posts pic with mystery man, MAFS fans still want answers about marriage with Bennett

MAFS viewers thought Amelia and Bennet were two peas in a pod. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s not every day you see a bride walking down the aisle wrapped in fake fur with birds in her hair. But that was just Married at First Sight Season 11’s Amelia Fatsi’s style, and luckily for her, it also happened to be her husband Bennett’s.

But with Bennett Kirschner now nowhere in sight and pictures popping up of Amelia with a new mystery man, fans are demanding to know, where is Bennett?

Wherefore are thou, Bennett?

Season 11’s Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner were a match made in oddball heaven. The two’s quirky ways complemented each other perfectly and fans thought for sure these two were destined for forever.

But recently rumors began circulating that things between Bennett and Amelia might not be going so well. Both of the spouses posted pictures without each other and it seemed the posts and pictures that did include each other experienced a major drop-off.

Fans began to grill Bennett regarding the alleged separation but despite the media frenzy, Bennett remained tight-lipped and no information or announcement was revealed.

Now in an uncaptioned Instagram post, Amelia is seen posing in acrobatic and intimate yoga poses with a new mystery man. So fans can’t help but wonder, where is Bennett?

Fans fire at Fatsi

Alright, Fatsi, enough is enough, fans want to know, where is Bennett?

Viewers have not let up on Amelia since the rumors began, and almost every post to her Instagram immediately elicits a string of comments demanding to know the status of her marriage and the location of her husband. It’s no wonder Amelia took a little social media hiatus to let things cool down, but if she thought that would keep the comments from coming, she was mistaken.

Immediately upon Amelia’s return to social media, the comments began again, but Bennett isn’t the only one being tight-lipped about their marriage status, as Amelia is yet to respond to any of the viewer’s questions and it seems that won’t be changing anytime soon.

Pic credit: @ameliafatsi/Instagram

While a few viewers thought the mystery man might be Bennett, the majority does not think so. We tend to feel like it isn’t also as most likely Amelia would have tagged him or mentioned him in some way, if for no other reason than to satisfy the fan’s curiosity.

But once again the dynamic duo is remaining tight-lipped on what’s happening between the two of them. While we do know that no divorce announcement has been made and nothing filed legally that we know of, that is pretty much all we do know about the couple aside from rumors and speculation.

Will we ever get an answer for what is going on with these two? Fans certainly hope so.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.