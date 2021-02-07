Amber Portwood says she ‘definitely’ wants more kids, if and when she finds the right guy

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood says that she wants more children when she finds the right guy. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood says that she’s open to having more children – but only when she finds the right guy.

Amber is mom to 2-year-old James who she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and 12-year-old daughter, Leah, who she shares with her former fiance, Gary Shirley.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Amber opened up about her willingness to have more children in the future.

While speaking with Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi, Amber talked about her future and whether she wants more children.

“Amber, if you found the right person and if you wanted to, you know, settle down. Do you want more kids in the future?” Christina asked.

“If I found the right person that educated themselves a bit on a few things, yeah, I would definitely want more kids,” Amber said.

Despite her rocky relationship history, Amber continued to share her desire to have another child.

“I do want another child. However, as of right now, unless there’s somebody out there who can understand and be just educated on a few things, then, yes, I would,” she explained. “I need a very empathic, good energy, soulful man who wants to – who’s a caregiver, just like me and wants to take care of people and just as much as I like to take care of others.

Amber continued by sharing that she’s not looking to have children with someone who won’t be just as devoted as she is.

“So, it has to be mutual. I want fifty-fifty. If I don’t have fifty-fifty, which I don’t believe I’ve ever had, ever, then no,” she said.

Amber claims she’s still ‘dating’ ex-boyfriend Dimitri

Although Amber says she’s open to having more children, her current relationship status with her most current beau, Dimitri, indicates she’s not ready to add another baby to the mix.

The couple recently called it quits, but Amber told E! News that the two remain in contact and are currently “dating.”

“I’ve never in my life met such a genuine guy. You can’t throw somebody like that away for 11 months. To sit there and say that I know what’s going to happen tomorrow or when he’s going to be coming back, that would be a lie,” she shared.

Amber continued, “I do say that we’re dating and no, I don’t say we’re boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.