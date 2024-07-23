Amani tells MAFS critic to ‘grow up’ over ‘TMI’ snaps from date night Woody

Lovebirds Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall are finding ways to keep the spice in their marriage while having two young kids at the beck and call.

However, after Amani posted several photos from their recent date night, one commenter expressed that a meme included in the mix was a bit too TMI for social media.

The Married at First Sight star responded to the remark and laughingly told the Instagram user to “grow up.”

Amani and Woody have taken fans along for the ride after they met and fell in love in Season 11 of the show.

The MAFS fan favorites have grown a large social media following, with supporters cheering on their every move.

The couple is not known for clapping back at critics because their comment section is usually littered with positive messages. And while the critic in question wasn’t being negative, per se, the comment garnered a response from Amani.

Amani Aliyya tells MAFS critic to ‘grow up’ over TMI remark

Amani posted several Instagram snaps from her date night with Woody; the first showed her clad in a stunning red dress bought by her husband.

The carousel also included a photo of the happy couple smiling for the camera, and the MAFS star tossed in some funny quotes and memes.

The last one showed a woman lying down on the floor with her pants wet, and the message above read, “Me as soon as he kisses my neck.”

However, that last post was a little too much for one Instagram user, and she noted just that in the comment section of Amani’s post.

“Love y’all 🥰 but TMI with that last pic lol,” the woman wrote.

Amani tagged the commenter and responded laughingly, “lol grow up. How do you think the kids get here?! 😂😂😂.”

Amani and Woody enjoy a flirty date night without their kids

Amani opened up about her date night with Woody in the post, asking her 393,000 Instagram followers, “Yall be having #datenight with your boo?”

The mom of two confessed that she and Woody try to have date nights once per month, but it’s not always possible.

“Between finding sitters, working it out in the budget, or even just being in the mood, it’s hard to get a moment to ourselves when we actually look like something🤭” she confessed.

Meanwhile, the pair had a lot of fun at dinner, but admittedly, they cut the night short to get back home to their Reign and Rai.

Amani confessed, “After being out for only two hours we rushed back home to put our babies in bed.”

