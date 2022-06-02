Alina Kozhevnikova details difficult Argentinian apartment search, says she doesn’t want to go back to Russia

Alina Kozhevnikova talked about her living situation in Argentina and said she did not want to return to Russia. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova has fled Russia with her best friend from the show, Elijah. The pair moved to Argentina but have been having a very hard time finding somewhere to live.

Alina recently detailed where she and Elijah are with their apartment search and asserted that she did not want to go back to Russia.

In her Instagram stories, Alina complained about apartment listings getting taken or reserved before she had a chance to view them or that only short-term listings were available.

Alina and Elijah have been staying with an American friend in the South American country, but Alina expressed her concern about overstaying their welcome.

Alina Kozhevnikova explained her living situation in Argentina

Alina and her best friend Elijah have moved to Argentina to escape their home country of Russia amid the war with Ukraine.

Through her Instagram stories, Alina conveyed where her living situation is at.

She remarked, “This apartment search is getting the best out of me. The minute we arrive to check a new place, agent says that someone is going to the office already to reserve it to further rent it. Or a bunch of places are free only July/August/Sept… and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve texted agents about certain listings and they were like – oh it just got reserved.”

Alina continued, “Like I just need to settle already and start my life here. Not this. And moving from one location to another is hard and thank god my American friend let’s us stay with him for a whole but ofc it’ll become a major inconvenience for him very soon.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She added, “Btw his mom watched the show and didn’t like me lololol.”

Alina finished by saying, “But hey. Still don’t wanna come back to Russia.”

Alina explained how living in Argentina has been. Pic credit: @alinakasha/Instagram

Another 90 Day Fiance star fled Russia after they invaded Ukraine

Emily Larina, from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, had been living in Russia with her husband Sasha Larin and their son, David.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sasha threw his support behind his country and completely defended Russia’s inflammatory actions.

While Sasha made these remarks, Emily took David back with her to America while Sasha stayed in Russia.

The pair appear to be together still but living in separate countries.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.