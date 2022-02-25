90 Day Fiance’s Russian native Sasha Larin takes pro-Russian stance in attacks against Ukraine

Sasha Larin took a pro-Russian stance on the war in Ukraine and condemned those who think otherwise. Pic credit: TLC

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance’s Russian native Sasha Larin voiced some very strong and controversial opinions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

Sasha was known on the show to have harsh opinions, overbearing critiques, and an unapologetic approach to touchy subjects, which were qualities that were present in his pro-Russian stance.

Russia’s aggression into Ukraine is something that Sasha believes is justified and he called anyone who thinks differently, “a complete idiot.”

Sasha moved back to Russia without his American wife Emily in the summer of 2021, while it appears Emily finally joined him in late 2021 after sorting out immigration issues.

Sasha Larin voiced a pro-Russian stance to 90 Day Fiance fans on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Sasha, who goes by @alexander.g.larin on Instagram, decided to take a public, pro-Russian stance with his 90 Day Fiance following on social media amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

He started by making a jab at what appears to be the narrative of news he’s been reading by saying, “I’m sorry, but I can’t read more about how my country is being mixed with dirt.”

Sasha followed that up with another Instagram Story where he took his opinions and views a step further by hurling an insult.

He remarked, “You have to be a complete idiot if you think that Russia invaded Ukraine without any justify reason.”

Sasha did not elaborate any further on his opinions, but he may have regretted the decision to go public with his viewpoints based on the fact that he deleted it soon after.

Sasha Larin and Emily Larin suffered a miscarriage

In late July of 2021, Emily revealed that she and Sasha not only suffered a miscarriage, but that they also were separated in different countries because of visa issues.

The couple had shared in early June of 2021 the news that they were expecting again. Emily said she had not planned on releasing the announcement so soon, but Sasha accidentally let the news slip through his Instagram, which sparked a ton of questioning.

Sasha already has two children in Russia from two previous marriages.

In early 2020, Emily had told 90 Day Fiance fans that she was done with the show but a recent interview Sasha did on the Domenick Nati show revealed that he would be open to another opportunity.

