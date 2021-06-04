Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Ali Fedotowsky says she thinks Chris Harrison chose not to host Bachelor in Paradise — Here’s why


Ali Fedotowsky
Ali Fedotowsky says Chris Harrison may have not wanted to return for Bachelor in Paradise yet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Bachelor in Paradise fans were surprised earlier this week when it was confirmed that Chris Harrison isn’t returning for the next season. As was reported, Chris missed the filming of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, as well as Matt James’ After the Final Rose special for The Bachelor.

Fans are eager to know why he’s not returning yet, although no information has been released regarding whether it was a network decision or if Chirs has opted not to return yet. Former The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky has a theory about it.

“Chris needs what Chris needs”

When asked about Chris’s continuted absence from the show, Ali said that she believes he isn’t hosting because he made the choice not to. She added that it may be something that he needs to do.

Chris’s absence from the show comes after The Bachelor controversy that arose after photos surfaced of Rachael Kirkconnell attending a controversial frat party that took place on a plantation.

Back in February, Chris Harrison defended former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Chris apologized for the comments that he made to Rachael, including invoking the “woke police” and insisting that The Bachelor fans should wait and hear Rachael out.

As Ali Fedotowsky sees it, that could have led to the former host needing time away from the franchise.

She said, “I think that Chris needs what Chris needs, you know? I think, if anything, Chris has a lot of say in whether or not he comes back or not. I know his relationship with the producers and the executive producers, and it’s a very close relationship. This isn’t like, ‘You’re not coming back, even though you want to.’ At least I don’t think so.”

The last part of that statement could mean that she thinks Chris could come back as The Bachelor franchise host in the future.

Could Chris come back to BiP?

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky addressed the controversy surrounding Chris several months ago. She noted that he apologized and needed to take the time to work on himself.

As the star said, “Chris made a mistake, a big mistake, and needs a lot of growth, but I feel like he’d be committed to that growth to come back.”

After that growth, it’s possible that Chris Harrison could come back to Bachelor in Paradise and the other Bachelor Nation shows. That’s something that Ali thinks is a definite possibility, thanks to his relationship with the show’s producers.

“I think for Chris’ mental health, he probably needs to take a step back because of what happened,” Ali explained. “I guarantee that’s a collaborative decision. A lot of people are out there saying, you know, ‘Don’t watch The Bachelor or The Bachelorette because they’re not having Chris on.’ I don’t think it’s that simple. I think that Chris doesn’t want to come back yet. That’s my opinion.”

Bachelor in Paradise will return later this year and fans are desperate to find clues for the upcoming season’s cast. So far, we’ve learned that David Spade is on board as a temporary host for part of the season. It has been reported that Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are also stepping in for some of the hosting duties.

Bachelor in Paradise will return to ABC on August 16 at 8/7c.

