Alexis Bellino shows off engagement gift from RHOC castmates

The world didn’t exactly burst out the champagne when news hit that Alexis Bellino and John Janssen were engaged.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star even anticipated the negative responses and turned off the comments on her post when she shared the update on Instagram.

However, while the world might not be celebrating with the couple some of Alexis’s castmates are.

The soon-to-be Mrs Janssen recently showed off the sweet gift she received from two of her costars.

You can already guess that the gift was not from Shannon Beador, who by the way, has yet to comment on her ex proposing to Alexis after nine months of dating.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It was Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti who went all out to show their newly engaged castmate some love amid a slew of hate from RHOC viewers.

Alexis Bellino shares engagement gift from her RHOC costars

Alexis posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing her followers the engagement gift she received from Jennifer and Katie.

“Thank you @katie.ginella and @jennifer.pedranti for this beautiful engagement gift ❤️❤️ we love you and hubbies,” wrote the RHONJ star.

The image showed a Baccarat-branded red box, inside which was a round crystal plate with an intricate design.

Alexis Bellino’s engagement gift. Pic credit: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

In case you’re confused about the gift, we did a little digging and found out that it’s a faceted cut swing plate with a modern design and hypnotic light effects.

The item is part of a collection and retails for $110 on the Baccarat website.

Here’s how Alexis’ daughter reacted to the news of her engagement

The stunning crystal plate wasn’t the only gift Alexis and John received after announcing their engagement.

Alexis’s daughter, Mackenna also made a sweet gesture in support of her and John, and the proud mama shared the gift on social media as well.

The post has since expired from her Instagram Story but Bravo.com reposted the snap.

The photo showed a stunning floral bouquet in a crystal vase filled with water lying on the kitchen table.

“Thank you for the happy engagement bouquet you created, Kenna! #beautiful 💖💖💖” wrote Alexis on the post.

Alexis’ kids have seemingly embraced John since they started a hot and heavy romance nine months ago.

The RHOC star has posted several photos of their blended family on social media, one being from earlier this year when they all went to Big Bear.

The photos showed Alexis and John’s kids skiing, waterboarding, and enjoying a boat ride during their family getaway in February.

“From the mountains to the ocean in under 24 hours. That’s what we do when lines are too long at Big Bear. 🤣12 kids 2 parents….#totalperfection 💞😅,” Alexis captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.