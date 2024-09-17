Alexis Bellino says she and John Janssen are ‘stronger than ever’ amid RHOC backlash

Alexis Bellino’s romance with John Janssen has been a whirlwind.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars have beat the odds during their nearly ten months together and recently celebrated a milestone in which they got engaged.

Given the intense public scrutiny they’ve received as a couple, their ability to weather the storm has been a miracle.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Alexis opened up about the backlash they’ve received from RHOC viewers as John’s legal drama with Shannon Beador heats up.

In the sitdown, Alexis was quizzed about the relationship and the various bumps in the road and defiantly said that all the drama has made them “stronger than ever.”

In recent weeks, Alexis and John have been criticized after the existence of Ring video footage from the night of Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest was revealed.

Alexis already responded to fans’ uproar by claiming that footage would never be shared.

Alexis is continually praising John

Now, she’s talking about her relationship with John again because, somehow, people are invested in hearing all about it.

“I think, in part, it’s due to the negativity. It’s just brought us closer, and it’s also shown us that we can pretty much make it through anything if we can make it through everything we’ve been through already in nine months,” the 47-year-old explained.

“It has been really difficult, and I didn’t expect it so much. I knew I was going to be the villain, and I was strong enough and felt OK doing that because it’s like, ‘How can the younger new girl and new girlfriend come into a group where the ex is there and has been there for 10 years in that group and not be the bad guy?’”

It’s natural that a relationship is stronger when it is tested, so theoretically, it makes sense that the pair is moving forward on a much more solid footing.

Could Alexis and John’s nuptials be filmed for RHOC?

Now that we know they’re engaged, the question arises as to whether Bravo would be interested in filming the nuptials for the show.

Let’s face it: Alexis and John would never get a wedding special from Bravo, but they could have some time devoted to their big day on the show.

Alexis returned as a friend of the Housewives for Season 18 but has been immersed in the drama since the first episode, so there’s a genuine possibility that she will be offered her orange back for Season 19.

Then again, Alexis could decide that being on the show isn’t worth her time because it will be challenging to get fans on board after watching Shannon meltdown over their actions.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.